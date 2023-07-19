Prime Video has just released the first official look at The Wheel of Time season 2, which not only brings back your favorite cast of Two Rivers Ta’veren, but also Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney as Moiraine Sedai and Lan Mandragoran, respectively.

As you can see above, the second season is only raising the bar in terms of production value, set design, and CGI. The show is expected to adapt the next two books in Robert Jordan’s best-selling series, The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn, which deal with Rand al’Thor’s first steps into a larger world.

Our hero is going to struggle to come to terms with his destiny, that of saving and destroying the world, while the rest of the characters pick up burdens of their own and prepare to face off against the shadow rising in the Blasted Lands. The great hunt for the Horn of Valere is afoot, and the gathering storm will bring with it the return of the Forsaken — Shai’tan’s strongest lieutenants — to wreak havoc in the world.

New cast members include Dónal Finn, who’ll be replacing Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon from season 2 onward, and newcomer Ceara Coveney, set to portray the live-action Elayne Trakand, the Daughter-Heir of Andor and one of the main heroines in the books. We also have Peaky Blinders alum Natasha O’Keeffe as Lanfear, while Ayoola Smart is coming on board to portray Aviendha.

The Wheel of Time season 2 is slated for a Sep. 1 premiere on Prime Video. If you’re interested to know more about Robert Jordan’s fictional world, you can read our in-depth review here.