The Internet Defends Barney The Dinosaur Over Viral Twiter Trend

Barney & Friends may have ended back on November 2, 2010, but it’s not like Barney the Dinosaur hasn’t maintained relevancy since then. It’s impossible to deny many people’s childhoods were defined by the big purple dinosaur and there’s even an untitled new Barney film still on the way.

So it might come as no surprise that with so many fans still to this day, the internet was outraged in a way it could only be on Twitter when one user posted a PBS Kids shows Tier List and put Barney & Friends all the way on the bottom.

PBS KIDS Tier List pic.twitter.com/mnSM7TxfN7 — Peeebs (@ItsPeeebs) October 26, 2021

Barney began to trend on Twitter with many users going in as hard as they could to defend their beloved childhood dinosaur friend.

This list is incredibly disrespectful of my bro Barney. https://t.co/vh4zPOHhvZ pic.twitter.com/CLNgCbVfok — Jerry Curl (@goldenschitt) October 27, 2021

Y’all are not finna do Barney like this… https://t.co/7J564TBk8A — KEATS 🚀 (@keatsdidit) October 27, 2021

Some people apparently don’t appreciate the Clean Up Song…

Barney’s in LOW tier?! That’s why y’all mfs got dirty houses now. https://t.co/zLzzxcgTJC — Benzo (@yungkenzo) October 27, 2021

The world has come a long way since the era of hating Barney…

I'm glad people are starting to realize the Barney hate went way too far. I have happy memories of watching Barney and owning a plushie of him when I was a kid.



Plus a lot of it was just salty patents or kids who were "too old" for Barney that wanted to seem cool. https://t.co/XiXNGhO8GG — 💝 Tekki the Fairy 💝 Mascula Enjoyer🤖 (@PrincessTekki) October 27, 2021

Barney is coming for the haters!!! Better watch out!!!

Me seeing that Barney is trending pic.twitter.com/dYgxv9lz0W — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) October 27, 2021

Do you agree that Barney the Dinosaur is actually pretty great? Is Barney & Friends underappreciated? Get in on the tier list arguments in the comments!