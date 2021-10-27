The Internet Defends Barney The Dinosaur Over Viral Twiter Trend
Barney & Friends may have ended back on November 2, 2010, but it’s not like Barney the Dinosaur hasn’t maintained relevancy since then. It’s impossible to deny many people’s childhoods were defined by the big purple dinosaur and there’s even an untitled new Barney film still on the way.
So it might come as no surprise that with so many fans still to this day, the internet was outraged in a way it could only be on Twitter when one user posted a PBS Kids shows Tier List and put Barney & Friends all the way on the bottom.
Barney began to trend on Twitter with many users going in as hard as they could to defend their beloved childhood dinosaur friend.
Some people apparently don’t appreciate the Clean Up Song…
The world has come a long way since the era of hating Barney…
Barney is coming for the haters!!! Better watch out!!!
Do you agree that Barney the Dinosaur is actually pretty great? Is Barney & Friends underappreciated? Get in on the tier list arguments in the comments!