The Internet Is Fascinated With This Family Guy & Undertale Crossover

Has there ever been two pieces of media better suited for each other than Undertale and Family Guy? Okay, maybe they aren’t remotely alike, but that just makes their meme potential that much more powerful. A certain peace of blursed — blessed and cursed content at the same time — has the internet confused and in awe in the best way possible.

Twitter used @Harper6202 combined Peter from Family Guy, Sans from Undertale, Kingdom Hearts, and for unexplainable reason the Kirby series of games into one epic masterpiece. We can’t do it justice by explaining it, just check out the video below:

I had a vision from the heavens and I had to make it real pic.twitter.com/fYKCnQa62u — Harper🦋🏳️‍⚧️ (@Harper6202) September 28, 2021

The art for the epic combination was drawn by Animator, editor, illustrator, and writer Bodko while the music being composed by Yoko Shimomura for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix titled “The Other Promise.” Despite it being so weird, the post has gone viral on Twitter, with reactions ranging from impressive to downright confused.

The Halberd crashing in the familiar looking Ocean implies that this battle takes place on Planet Popstar. Since neither Sans nor Peter Griffin live on Popstar it is safe to assume that this piece of art is incredibly cursed. — The Creator: F.M. 🎂 (@CreatorFm) September 29, 2021

Imagjne going to the past and sneaking this in the Sistine Chapel. — Omar2203 (@El_Omar2203) September 28, 2021

The Halberd in the background is what confuses me the most😝 — LostKirby (@KirbyWheelie) September 29, 2021

If I die today. This was all worth it pic.twitter.com/YTHhE77kJV — Frank Villeda (@CreamKingFGC) September 29, 2021

So, is it blessed? Cursed? Blursed? Has anyone eyes fallen out and they need a doctor? Tell us in the comments!