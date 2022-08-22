The internet is mesmerized and down bad for She-Hulk’s feet
There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and the internet’s insatiable lust for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law horny content.
We’ve had just a small whiff of She-Hulk after it made a long-awaited debut on Disney Plus, and instead of talking about the mise en scene, the acting, the writing, or the cinematography, the internet is currently enthralled by the feet content displayed in just one episode of She-Hulk.
Early fan reactions are very positive for Attorney at Law, and perhaps that has been helped by foot fetishists having an early Christmas thanks to all the foot content. Twitter is understandably loving it as only Twitter can do.
Some are wondering the obvious: is noted foot connoisseur Quentin Tarantino somehow involved in the production? Did he steal Kevin Feige’s baseball caps and impersonate him on set?
Others are talking about a very serious double standard that must be addressed: Hulk’s been going barefoot for 14 years and nobody ever gave him much appreciation for his green feet.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about foreshadowing and paving the way for future events, so perhaps we’re finally leading up to see Daredevil’s feet when he makes his cameo? Give the people what they want, Marvel.
Perhaps there’s some hidden symbolism in all the feet content for She-Hulk? Maybe it represents her slowly finding her feet in the universe around her, dipping her toes into the deep pool of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Or maybe podophiles (foot fetishists) are just overpopulating the She-Hulk crew.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.