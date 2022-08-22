The internet is mesmerized and down bad for She-Hulk’s feet

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and the internet’s insatiable lust for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law horny content.

We’ve had just a small whiff of She-Hulk after it made a long-awaited debut on Disney Plus, and instead of talking about the mise en scene, the acting, the writing, or the cinematography, the internet is currently enthralled by the feet content displayed in just one episode of She-Hulk.

Early fan reactions are very positive for Attorney at Law, and perhaps that has been helped by foot fetishists having an early Christmas thanks to all the foot content. Twitter is understandably loving it as only Twitter can do.

Some are wondering the obvious: is noted foot connoisseur Quentin Tarantino somehow involved in the production? Did he steal Kevin Feige’s baseball caps and impersonate him on set?

Is Tarantino on the directors board for she-hulk? Why is there so many feet shots? — the rat king returns 🐀👑 (@amazeballsdave) August 20, 2022

Suspicious amount of feet in She-Hulk — bonerbucket (@bonerbucket) August 19, 2022

i loved the first she-hulk episode ! but what the fuck was up with all the feet . — laur 🐈‍⬛ (@spidrrwebs) August 19, 2022

Others are talking about a very serious double standard that must be addressed: Hulk’s been going barefoot for 14 years and nobody ever gave him much appreciation for his green feet.

Hulk has his feet out consistently for 10 years, nobody bats an eye



She-Hulk has her feet out for one episode, everyone loses their minds pic.twitter.com/OzkG1dxFAF — Casey Lee Danger (@dykeules) August 19, 2022

She-Hulk's pilot episode felt like it was about 40% feet shots.



Unrelated, She-Hulk one of the best projects in Phase 4 — jœy (@SheriffCringe) August 18, 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about foreshadowing and paving the way for future events, so perhaps we’re finally leading up to see Daredevil’s feet when he makes his cameo? Give the people what they want, Marvel.

With the level of feet shown in the pilot of She-Hulk the chance of a barefoot Matt Murdock cameo is looking good😈🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/riFbSC96gw — Inferno (@SunGodNosa) August 19, 2022

Better Call Saul: “My Show has the most amount of feet in it”



She-Hulk with 1 episode: pic.twitter.com/rv5KnLeDpp — Lord Scramble ☀️ (@LordScramble6) August 18, 2022

Perhaps there’s some hidden symbolism in all the feet content for She-Hulk? Maybe it represents her slowly finding her feet in the universe around her, dipping her toes into the deep pool of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Or maybe podophiles (foot fetishists) are just overpopulating the She-Hulk crew.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.