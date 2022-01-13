Samuel L. Jackson will be starring in a brand new drama series called The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey on Apple TV Plus. The streaming service has now released some first look images to go along with its March premiere date announcements, Collider reports.

The show stars the Academy Award-nominated actor looking like an even more disheveled version of his character from Black Snake Moan and the BAFTA-nominated Dominique Fishback, who has starred in a number of acclaimed roles, such as in the films Project Power, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Hate U Give.

The six-episode series follows the titular Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man largely forgotten by his family and friends. Due to struggling with dementia, he’s also on the brink of forgetting himself. However, when his nephew dies, he sets out to investigate what happened thanks to a new treatment that temporarily helps him remember his life and past.

The series is based on a 2010 novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, who originally wrote the best-selling book after seeing his own mother succumb to the deteriorating effects of the early stages of dementia.

Other cast members in the show include Jul Kohler, Al Mitchell, Alicia Kelley, Walton Goggins, Omar Benson Miller, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Maury Ginsberg, Gilbert Glenn Brown, Arischa Conner, and Mystie Smith, among others.

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey comes to Apple TV Plus on March 11.