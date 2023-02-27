‘The Last of Us’ episode eight trailer teases a big encounter for Ellie

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us video game.

Episode seven of The Last of Us isn’t the only time where Ellie receives her own solo story since it’s been revealed we’re going to see more of her in episode eight. At the same time, it’s also a grim reminder that only two more episodes remain before the first season comes to a close.

HBO released a preview for next week’s episode, titled ‘When we are in need,’ where it showed Ellie meeting a guy name David. He offered her a place in his group, while other members saw her as “another mouth to feed.” At the same time, it was also revealed that Joel hasn’t recovered from the wound that he received back in episode six and Ellie has been the one who’s been taking care of him while he recovers.

The trailer also showed that there are people in David’s group that want to kill Ellie and that he wants to be her new protector since Joel isn’t around.

Based on what’s seen in the trailer, it’s more likely that the next episode is based on the ninth chapter in The Last of Us video game, titled “Lakeside Resort.” This is where Ellie meets a group of cannibalistic survivors who reside in Silver Lake, Colorado, one of them is named David. In the games, it was revealed that it was David’s men that attacked Joel and Ellie in the university, and had this philosophy that ‘everything happens for a reason.’ At the same time, despite wanting to “protect her,” he also wanted to harm her.

