‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time

Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time.

Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.

While we got a healthy dose of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), we spent the majority of this week’s lengthy episode with Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), documenting their equally adorable and heartbreaking romance.

It all started with the pair getting down and dirty after a cute Linda Ronstadt session on the piano, and thirsty fans of the pair came crawling out of the woodwork.

Of course, all good things must come to an end, but we certainly weren’t anticipating such a poetically tragic one. After Frank’s decision to end his life due to a neurodegenerative illness and Bill following suit, we’re all inconsolable.

Not me getting emotional over Bill and Frank in the Last Of Us. 😭 pic.twitter.com/pEGLgYvwSH — ᴾᴸᵒ (@n0t_PLo) January 30, 2023

i am SOBBING. UGLY SOBBING. at the last of us rn. i cannot breathe. this isn’t fair. i was not prepared — Jade (@frickingjade) January 30, 2023

the last of us can do romeo and juliet but shakespeare could never do frank and billy — ami 🇬🇭 (@angrybIack) January 30, 2023

god i quite literally have not cried that hard at any tv show in a long long time wtf 😭 #TheLastOfUs — kait (@gnarlykaitlyn) January 30, 2023

https://twitter.com/pixiesdebaser/status/1619896294847447041?s=20&t=T1aleoapBdWEXwpgE6TvZg

From their chance encounter, to sharing some strawberries, surviving a raid on their home, and all the way through to tying the knot before their demise, all we can say is, move over, Romeo and Juliet, you’ve been dethroned as the most tragic love story of all time.

As a side, if Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman aren’t up for some supporting actor accolades come the next award season, we riot.

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett and are sharing all the supporting actor awards this season, right? #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/5WS3PxfgVC — Kate – And a bard… (@kathrynelspeth) January 30, 2023

Provided that you’re able to recover from the emotional scars this week’s episode left on you, The Last of Us will be back with a new episode next Sunday on HBO Max.