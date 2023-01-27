‘The Last of Us’ scores a rapid-fire renewal after HBO confirms season 2

Thanks mostly to Netflix canceling fan favorite shows without a care in the world, viewers of any blockbuster-sized genre show tend to find themselves a little nervous waiting to discover the fate of their favorite series. Of course, The Last of Us was never going to be canceled, but that doesn’t mean official confirmation of a renewal is any less welcome.

We’re only two episodes in, but HBO has nonetheless confirmed that the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation that’s been drowning in critical acclaim and luxuriating in bumper viewership figures will be back for another round.

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

With both The Last of Us and The Mandalorian under his belt, Pedro Pascal if the star of two of the biggest shows on television, and Din Djarin’s status as a masked adventurer means he’ll be able to play them both. If there’s anyone happier than fans at this moment in time, it’s the actor’s agent and bank account.

The creative team recently teased that there was at least a three-season plan in place after confirming it would take more than one block of episodic television to tell the story of The Last of Us Part II, and based on what we’ve seen so far, you can guarantee HBO will be happy to allow Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann as long as they want to get to the finish line.

It’s already the most popular show on TV and the best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation of all-time, so the only real question is how The Last of Us plans to continue raising the bar.