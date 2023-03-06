‘The Last of Us’ season one finale trailer has Joel and Ellie finishing what they’ve started

Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us.

After more than two months following Joel and Ellie’s journey, it’s all about to come to an end. HBO has dropped the trailer for The Last of Us‘s season one finale, which shows us that Joel and Ellie have finally made it to Salt Lake City in Utah.

Based on the trailer, Ellie hopes that her and Joel’s entire trek across America wasn’t for nothing as she looks at her healed bite scars. But their final lap won’t come easy as the two will face more ambushes from humans and infected. In the end, Ellie reminds Joel that they have to “finish what they’ve started,” to which Joel agrees.

While the season finale is getting close, there were concerns from viewers that the show may change the ending, especially since it hasn’t shied away from deviating from the games for a few episodes. Fortunately, in an interview with BBC Radio 5, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin reassured fans that nothing will be changed and that any additions made are there to “enhance” the story.

“I think fans of something worry that, when the property gets licensed to someone else, those people don’t really understand it, or are going to change it. In this case, I’m doing it with the guy who did it [Druckmann], and so the changes that we’re making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance.”

Unfortunately, unlike when The Last of Us was aired on the same day as the Super Bowl, there will be no changes to the finale’s release, despite airing around the same time as the 95th Academy Awards. This means that the series finale of The Last of Us will come out as usual on Sunday, at 9pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

If you need to catch up with the series, episodes one to eight of The Last of Us are available to stream on HBO Max.