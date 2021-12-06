‘The Last of Us’ star reveals Nick Offerman has joined the cast

Nick Offerman is best known among general audiences for his stint as the iconic and hilariously deadpan Ron Swanson on beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation, but he’s also an accomplished dramatic actor that’s just as capable at generating emotional reactions from audiences as he is having them rolling on the floor with laughter.

HBO’s video game adaptation The Last of Us may have been shooting since the summer, but there’s still another six months of the epic production to go, with the show pulling out all of the stops to deliver a mega budget post-apocalyptic adventure that’s set to see each installment cost upwards of $10 million.

So far, we’ve only seen a solitary official image from The Last of Us to go along with the bounty of set photos and videos that regularly crop up online, but there hasn’t been any indication of Offerman’s involvement as of yet. However, co-star Murray Bartlett appears to have confirmed that he’s part of the ensemble in an interview with The Guardian.

“We filmed it in Calgary. A lot of my scenes are with Nick Offerman. Playing off him was awesome.”

More Nick Offerman is never a bad thing, especially if he’s set to play against type in a broad genre effort like The Last of Us, which is shaping up to be appointment viewing whenever it settles on a premiere date.