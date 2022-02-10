An extensive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power profile on Vanity Fair has just revealed new details about what the show’s plot will entail, and it seems that the character of Galadriel will be more than just a narrator this time around.

The folks at VF have watched the first three episodes of the show, and as they explain it, Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel will be the main player opposite Charlie Vickers’ new character Halbrand. In fact, this version of Galadriel, Lady of the Galadhrim, will be different from the one we’re used to in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.



For starters, Galadriel is now going as “commander of the Northern Armies,” whatever that means, and she’ll even brandish a sword in the series. What’s more, according to these revealed plot details, the story will actually start with her drowning in the sea.

The narrative will kick into motion following the defeat of Morgoth (the embodiment of the Devil in Middle-earth) and the disappearance of Sauron, his second-in-command, with Galadriel seeking out the last remnants of their sinister associates who had a hand in killing her brother.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' First Images Released 1 of 12

Click to skip





















Click to zoom

As for Galadriel’s connection to this new character Halbrand, we’ll have to wait for the series’ first official trailer — set for premiere during Sunday’s Super Bowl — to give us something more to go on.

Of course, it goes without saying that there’ll be an ensemble of characters with different stories and backgrounds when The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon Prime Video come Sep. 2, but Galadriel and Halbrand will probably be the closest to a main character role that you can make out in this new narrative.