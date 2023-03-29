‘The Mandalorian’ fans already have compelling theories about this episode’s surprise ending

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 5

This week’s The Mandalorian saw Din’s covert score an unambiguous victory. Nevarro was under attack by pirates and Mandalorians conclusively saved the day, working as a crack military unit to retake the planet and destroy an impressive cruiser, but the episode ended on a disquieting note.

The Lambda shuttle transporting Moff Gideon to trial was discovered, with the crew dead, the ship in ruins, and Gideon nowhere to be found. And lodged in the wall? A telltale shard of Beskar. So, are Mandalorians really responsible for busting him loose?

There are a couple of options here. One is that he was indeed freed by Mandalorians not linked to Din Djarin’s covert, perhaps even the Death Watch. However, another is that this piece of Beskar has been planted to throw the New Republic off the trail, and fans have a pretty good theory on who’d be cunning enough to pull a trick like that:

We also think this bit of evidence is suspicious, whether it be Thrawn or someone else that planted it:

Then again, we’ve been shown that the New Republic rehabilitation program puts ex-Imperials back to work, so anyone with a bone to pick with Gideon may figure he’ll never pay for his crimes under the regime, and decide to take retribution into their own hands.

Hopefully answers – as well as Giancarlo Esposito himself – are coming soon, as we’re eager to see where this story leads us.

The Mandalorian airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.