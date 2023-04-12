‘The Mandalorian’ fans delighted by Grogu’s deadly but very cute new toy

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, episode 7.

The Mandalorian kicked off its third season with Din Djarin trying to resurrect his old droid buddy IG-11. Sadly, it appeared he was too damaged to be repaired, with IG parts so rare not even the Anzellan droid specialists were able to assist. But now, IG-11 has finally returned… kind of.

Greef Karga turned up with a bottle of space booze but offered Din Djarin another more exciting gift. While IG-11 is in fact very much dead, his body has been repurposed into “IG-12,” a pilotable exoskeleton with a tiny Grogu-sized cockpit in the torso. The pint-size Force user quickly took the controls and was overjoyed, spamming the “Yes” button over and over again.

Din is less enthusiastic about the prospect of Grogu controlling a super-strong mechanical body, but it’s a definite upgrade from his hovering crib. Later in the episode, Grogu even intervened in the brawl between Paz Vizsla and Axe Woves, separating the pair and firmly telling them “No.”

We didn’t think it was possible for Grogu to get much cuter, but judging by the reaction from fans, it seems him going full-Krang has done the job:

What else can we say but “yes?”

GOD I love that little gremlin so much pic.twitter.com/R3cqFFIpjG — sophie ✨ | mando spoilers ! (@cosmicreverie_) April 12, 2023

STOPPP GROGU IN IG-11 IM GIGGLING SO MUCH DIN IS SO FUCKING DONE 💀💀💀 — angie misses SWCE 💔 (@nympheange) April 12, 2023

We can’t wait to see him in combat:

he’s gonna fight moff gideon himself — ian loves wafa | mando spoilers (@barnesdjarin) April 12, 2023

We had the same reaction:

It’s an obvious comparison!

We demand as much MechaGrogu as possible:

this chapter was peak mando but mecha grogu carried the episode for me #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ltiBCDHrGJ — 𝕽𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖓𝖌𝖊 忍 (@artbylvrry) April 12, 2023

By the end of the episode, it appeared Grogu had fully gotten used to the controls, so we’re looking forward to him bringing the pain to some Beskar troopers in the season finale next. Let’s just ignore the fact that it’s ever-so-slightly creepy to use your former buddy’s corpse as a pilotable vehicle…

The Mandalorian season three finale will air on Apr. 19.