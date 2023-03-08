‘The Mandalorian’ fans think Bo-Katan may now have a legitimate claim to the Darksaber

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 2

The Darksaber is now at the heart of The Mandalorian‘s ongoing story. The legendary blade first showed up in the season one finale being wielded by Moff Gideon, though it’s now in the possession of Din Djarin. Under Mandalorian tradition, the weapon can only be won in combat, meaning Din Djarin can’t simply give it to Bo-Katan without her claim to it being declared illegitimate.

Many assumed this would mean Bo-Katan and Din were destined to battle for possession of the Darksaber, though the events of this week’s “The Mines of Mandalore” may mean that Bo-Katan can fairly lay claim to it. During the episode Din was captured by a strange cyborg creature, with Grogu flying off to seek Bo-Katan’s aid. His weapons, including the Darksaber, were stripped from him and tossed aside.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

While rescuing him, Bo-Katan grabbed the Darksaber and showed off her skills with it by slicing up the cyborg, with her familiarity with it a stark contrast to Din’s still-clumsy moves earlier in the episode. So, if Din lost the Darksaber to the cyborg, then Bo-Katan defeated said cyborg, can she now claim to have won it in combat?

Some Star Wars fans seem to think so:

It seems you don’t have to kill the previous owner to claim it:

Is trouble brewing between the pair?

But perhaps it’s time to examine the Darksaber small print:

And does she even still want it?

But, given her obvious affinity with its Kyber Crystal, maybe she should have it?

It seems that we’re going to have a new Mandalore at some point during The Mandalorian, and whoever that is will need to be in possession of the Darksaber. We suspect the next episode may clear things up, as whoever tames the mighty Mythosaur would have a rock-solid claim to the title. Whether it’ll be Din, Bo-Katan, or even Grogu is up for debate, but we suspect we’ll get some answers soon.

The Mandalorian airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.