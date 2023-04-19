‘The Mandalorian’ gets stunning murals around the globe ahead of season 3 finale

The Mandalorian‘s third season finale is soon to be upon us and ahead of the event, murals are being painted in honor of the show around the world. The beloved Disney/Star Wars show has gained a dedicated following since its first season aired in 2019, one that has only grown since, and now the series is being celebrated through some stunning artwork.

The creations were shared via the show’s official Twitter page along with some truly stunning music and some of the show’s most poignant lines spoken by Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal. The video displayed a number of fantastic designs from artists all over the world, many using the iconic helmet as a main focal point.

Murals from all around the world were created to celebrate the global phenomenon that is #TheMandalorian.



The season finale starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus.

The murals can be found all over, with the video showing the locations of ones in the U.K., Indonesia, The Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Ireland, the U.S., Singapore, South Africa, and Malaysia. Fans responded by sharing pictures of the ones that they have spotted in their own country, as well as simply responding with the Mandalorian motto, “This is the way.”

This kind of global marketing has become very popular within the last decade, especially with the advent of streaming services that allow people from all over the world to access the same content at the same time. The artwork for each mural is truly extraordinary and the artists should all be very proud of their work.

The Mandalorian‘s third season has been met with overall positive reviews, though Jack Black’s inclusion did not save episode six in the eyes of fans. Episode seven brought the series back on track and now fans await the climactic final episode which will be released tomorrow on Disney Plus.