‘The Mandalorian’ star promises ‘a good amount of Moff Gideon’ in season 3

The Mandalorian will return in style on Disney Plus in March for its long-awaited third season. The new episodes will show Din Djarin continuing to grapple with tradition, with his wielding of the Darksaber putting him into conflict with Bo-Katan. And of course, along the way we’re going to get more Grogu and a bunch of familiar faces from previous seasons returning.

One of them will be Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, last seen in the second season finale having the smirk wiped off his face as Luke Skywalker carved through his dark troopers like a hot knife through butter. Gideon promptly attempted suicide, though Cara Dune took him into custody.

Many assumed his story would end in a New Republic prison, though he’s returning with a vengeance in the third season, as Esposito revealed in an interview with TVLine.

“I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon — I’ve got to be honest with you! But, you know, you’re going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon.”

Esposito has previously said (to Collider) that season three is going to bring everything into sharp focus, and that it’d be “off the chain”:

“You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That’s the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn’t know about.”

Moff Gideon was such a good villain we’re happy he’s returning, and it’ll be interesting to see how he comes at our heroes now that he’s essentially an individual with a grudge rather than a military commander. Even solo, Gideon is a skilled combatant, tactician and pilot, so he’s a serious threat even without his dark troopers.

The Mandalorian season three will premiere on Disney Plus on Mar 1. 2023.