‘The Mandalorian’ star shares touching conversation with son after his ‘Star Wars’ debut

Disney’s The Mandalorian may praise Din Djarin and Grogu’s father-and-son relationship, but Chapter 19 showcased another paternal relationship, one that existed behind the scenes with Omid Abtahi and his son.

Abtahi revealed on Twitter that his son was an extra in the latest episode, titled “The Convert.” His son was one of the children playing in Coruscant when Abtahi’s character, Dr. Penn Pershing, hung out with Elia Kane. His tweet contained a wholesome conversation between him and his son after his son’s debut in the show. He told his father that “Coruscant is real” and that he’s happy to enter the Star Wars universe.

This exchange caused The Mandalorian actor to tear up since it seems like his son was very happy to be part of this fictional world.

My son got to work as an extra on set.



After kissing him goodnight that night and turning off the light:



Son: Hey daddy?

Me: Yeah baby?

(beat)

Son: Coruscant is real. I’ve been there.

Me (teary eyed): Yes you have baby.



Best day of my life.



Thank you Star Wars Universe 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fnRRXiG66k — Omid Abtahi (@AbtahiOmid) March 20, 2023

This post unanimously was deemed the “most wholesome Star Wars story” ever told on social media. The tweet captured the hearts of multiple Star Wars fans, celebrities, and people who claim to have worked for Star Wars and other Disney brands like Marvel.

This is the sweetest and most pure Star Wars story I have ever heard. I love this so much. — Jordan Hembrough (@jordanhembrough) March 20, 2023

Awe 💙💙💙💙💙💙 — tara strong (@tarastrong) March 21, 2023

This makes me so happy!! I'm thrilled you were both able to share that moment. Also, he is great at keeping secrets haha! — Jay Stobie (@StobiesGalaxy) March 20, 2023

This made me so emotional 🥹 how sweet! https://t.co/9ifyFqTo5I — 𝑩𝒂𝒓𝒃𝒂𝒓𝒂 🎸 (@NightWitchxx) March 21, 2023

It’s safe to say that this tweet is a good contender for the most wholesome story to have ever been told on Twitter. And while Dr. Pershing’s fate in the series remains unknown due to his being tortured by Elia, at least his son is able to live his fantasy of having fun in the Star Wars universe.

Chapter 19 of The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney Plus.