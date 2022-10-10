The Marvel masses are desperate to see more from a potential (super)power couple

Warning: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to follow.

They did it, the madmen finally did it; after what felt like ages upon ages of teasing an appearance from the Man Without Fear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Charlie Cox finally made his triumphant return as Daredevil in the show’s penultimate episode.

His appearance alone would have had many an MCU fan giving the episode a thumbs up, but Cox and series lead Tatiana Maslany brought it home better than anyone could have anticipated; the chemistry between the two characters was some of the best to ever come out of the franchise, and judging by their frisky encounter near the end of the episode, it would be surprising if this was the end of the road for this relationship.

But when it comes to the MCU, it’s better safe than sorry, and the Jen/Matt (Mattifer?) shippers of r/marvelstudios are making their wishes as loudly as they can.

One user pointed out the interesting narrative dynamic that Daredevil brought to Jennifer’s dating endeavors; with the vigilante’s blindness preventing him from drawing comparisons between her true form and She-Hulk, his attraction to her came from who Jennifer truly is inside.

Another user commended the chemistry between the two actors, noting that the reciprocity and inherent geniality behind their performances made for something extra special.

And one other user pointed out that, judging by either party’s history in the comic books, their lust-fueled retreat was written in the stars.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming on Disney Plus. The series finale will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 13.