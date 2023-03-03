The MCU can try all it likes, but the most epic Marvel suit-up scene has already happened

There’s plenty of great suit-up scenes thus far in the MCU. From Thor to Spider-Man, we’ve just about seen it all. But Marvel’s best suit-up scene might actually be the best scene that doesn’t necessarily occur within the MCU.

The scene in particular is from the 1994 animated Iron Man series. And while the show itself wasn’t massively successful (at least not as much as the Spider-Man cartoon from the same era), it does have a few hidden gems throughout. One such gem is a clip of fan-favorite Tony Stark suiting up. The clip was shared by Twitter user @Wednesdaypull and it is pure cartoon cheese, but also kind of awesome. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

The MCU Iron Man suit up scenes could never compare to this: pic.twitter.com/J4JLeLeNh6 — The Wednesday Pull List! (@WednesdayPull) March 2, 2023

Fans have been left disappointed with Marvel’s decision to have the suits be entirely CG. Oftentimes, the suit-up scenes just involve the suit magically appearing on the hero. Of course, now that we know what actually happened, the producers took one look at this awesome scene and, knowing they would never top it, threw their hands in the air screaming, “we give up!”

Also, no, we don’t know why he transforms into a badly animated 3D model in the middle of it before turning back to classical 2D. Although that is about the level of quality CGI you’d expect from a standard MCU movie at the moment. The clip screams ‘Saturday morning cartoon’ and was probably a nostalgic blast from the past for the few who remember it. Although it does seem oddly reminiscent of Tony’s suit up scene from Iron Man 2.

Did they take inspiration from the Iron Man cartoon? Who knows but it’s cool to compare them side by side, we know who we think did it better.

Fans reacted to the post reminiscing about watching the show as a kid whilst others took light-hearted jabs at the janky animation.

Don’t really know why it morphed from animation to CGI but as a kid I thought this looked cool as hell. — bumpkins (@bumpkinsTV) March 2, 2023

Fans also took the opportunity to share their own favorite suit up scenes.

This is my favourite iron man suit up. The one in Iron Man 3 while the helicopters are shooting at him is a close second pic.twitter.com/uxL7HXKmKG — Irrelevant 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@UsuI_Atreides) March 3, 2023

The tweet has exposed many to the animated Iron Man show, and if you’re curious enough to want to check it out, it is currently available on Disney Plus.