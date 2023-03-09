The MCU’s next original hero has been officially revealed

Marvel has inadvertently unveiled a brand new superhero that hasn’t even appeared in any of the comics: Kahhori, a superhero of Native American descent. The character was revealed after images of a Funko character and a SODA were posted online.

Kahhori has traditional Native face markings, is dressed in traditional indigenous garb and well, that’s kind of all we know about her. She’ll appear in an upcoming episode of Marvel’s series What if….?, where Marvel takes original characters and puts them in completely different timelines and situations than normal.

It’s possible she’ll appear in an upcoming episode based on Marvel 1602, where Marvel characters all live in the early settlement colony of Roanoke. The original run of comics was written by Neil Gaiman, of Sandman fame.

In the endless possibilities, venture to wonder and explore with Marvel Studios' What If…? animated series. Collect newest Funko SODA figures, each with a chance of CHASE to complete your collection today.

The Kahhori SODA can is blue and peach colored and has the hero on the front showcased in a less cartoony way. There’s also a version of the figure that glows in the dark called the CHASE edition. People who buy the regular figure will have a chance to find that version, which also has glitter.

What if….? is an anthology-style series created by A.C. Bradley, who’s also the head writer of the animated show. The show stars the omniscient character The Watcher, who swore to uphold a promise to watch but not interfere with all of the infinite possibilities of the universe.

He breaks this promise at the end of season one by creating the “Guardians of the Multiverse,” a collection of heroes from across multiple timelines. What If…? season two premieres sometime this year.