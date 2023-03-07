The most harrowing scene in ‘The Last of Us’ upsets fans for a very different reason

The Last of Us episode eight was good eatin’ for fans of brutal post-apocalyptic TV. With Joel still recovering from his wound, he and Ellie switched roles, with her protecting him in a harsh Wyoming winter. While hunting for food, Ellie encountered David, the leader of a group of survivors with… questionable dietary habits.

With the cold having killed their crops and game scarce amidst the snow, they resorted to eating the forbidden meat. Or, as Ellie memorably put it, “You’re eating people you sick f**k!”.

Somewhat disturbingly, Reddit doesn’t appear to have a problem with the cannibalism, but with the lack of seasoning:

Replies agree, pointing out that if you’re going to eat a buddy, you could at least respect their memory with a little kitchen skill:

Let’s make this a meal to remember:

Joseph would have wanted his flavors to be sealed in by a quick flame sear:

Once again Hannibal did it right:

And yeah, Bill would have nailed it:

Then again, maybe making viewers’ mouths water at a delicious serving of long pig might have sent the wrong message:

By the time the episode ended, we realized that being a cannibal was surprisingly low down the list of David’s crimes, and after he confessed his supremely disgusting plan to make the 14-year-old Ellie his unwilling wife, we were happy to see him end up with a broken finger, a knife in the guts, and 22 cleaver blows to the face and neck.

The Last of Us season finale airs on Sunday, but after this episode, an upbeat, heroic, and triumphant ending as the Fireflies finally manage to develop a vaccine for cordyceps infection is definitely on the cards. We’ll put the champagne on ice just for that moment. Yup, we’re sure it’s all good times for Joel and Ellie from here on out.