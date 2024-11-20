The most underrated ‘Star Wars’ series is set to return for another season, and it’s coming soon

There have been plenty of swings and misses since Disney acquired the Star Wars franchise 12 years ago, but one of the biggest success stories has been the animated anthology series Visions. Now, we officially have confirmation that there’s more to come.

Recommended Videos

Star Wars: Visions was first released through Disney Plus in September of 2021 and provided a glimpse into a galaxy far, far away with some of the most unique art the franchise has ever seen. Each episode of the show is handled by a different studio meaning that each has its unique visual style and way of storytelling.

During Disney’s Content Showcase currently being held in Singapore it was announced that Star Wars: Visions will be getting a third season in 2025.

For season 3 Visions is going back to Japan with nine Japanese studios set to be involved, some of which produced content for the series first season. These studios are WIT Studio, TRIGGER, Project Studio Q, Production I.G, Polygon Pictures, Kinema Citrus, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, and David Production.

For the show’s second season, the studio search was expanded internationally with each episode being handled by a team of talented animators from a different country. This provided more diversity in style, but we expect many fans will be happy to hear that season 3 is set to have more anime studios at the helm.

Both seasons of the animated show so far have been gigantic success stories. The first season has a 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes score which is only bested by its second season with a perfect 100. With this sort of momentum, we expect that season 3 will be another hit to add to the list, but of course, that remains to be seen.

Image via Lucasfilm

No exact release date for Star Wars: Visions season 3 was shared, just that it will be landing on Disney Plus during 2025. There will be nine episodes in the new season which lines up with the previous entries.

The best thing about Star Wars: Visions is that it takes place entirely outside of the mainline series canon, so it’s not going to be one of those shows that has the community up in arms about continuity issues. No, this is something where experimentation is rewarded, and as long as it looks epic fans are going to love it.

Credit: Disney

Before Visions is back there’s still other Star Wars content to come with the new release being the series Skeleton Crew set to arrive in just a few weeks. Following that, the first release of next year will be season 2 of the ultra-popular Rogue One spinoff series Andor. In other words, 2025 is shaping up to be a gigantic year for fans of Star Wars.

If you’re looking to brush up on what Star Wars: Visions is, or check out the first entries from returning studios gearing up for season 3 you can stream both of the first two seasons in full on Disney Plus right now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy