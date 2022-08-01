The new trailer for ‘Andor’ drops later today on ‘Good Morning America’

We’re now six years on from Rogue One, which wrapped up with Diego Luna’s Rebel hero Cassian Andor getting blown to bits, but Disney and Lucasfilm aren’t done with Luna yet. The next big Star Wars release Andor arrives later this month, focusing on Cassian’s past as a morally flexible Rebel agent, and the hype is beginning to build amongst fans.

Later today we’ll get another glimpse at what the series has in store, with Luna set to appear in an interview on Good Morning America to introduce a new trailer:

TOMORROW ON GMA: Diego Luna joins us LIVE with a special and exclusive GMA first look at the all-new trailer for #Andor, a new @starwars series streaming soon only on @disneyplus! pic.twitter.com/M62SsFHSJK — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 31, 2022

Disney and Lucasfilm are clearly confident that Andor will be worth the wait. Each season will be 12 episodes long, a substantial increase on The Mandalorian‘s eight-episode seasons and Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s six-episode run. A second season has already been confirmed, which will follow Andor’s story right up until his entrance in Rogue One.

The entire show will take place in the five years before A New Hope, meaning there’s a lot of opportunity for cameos from original trilogy characters. So far we know we’re getting Genevieve O’Reilly as Rebel Alliance founder Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, but expect some big surprises.

At this point in galactic history, there are many familiar faces bouncing around the galaxy. Han Solo and Chewbacca should be deep into their smuggling operation, a teenage Leia will be getting to grips with subterfuge and some combat, and looming over everything are Darth Vader and the Emperor.

Andor premieres on Disney Plus on 31 August.