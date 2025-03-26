‘The only casting that makes sense’: Fans are pleasantly surprised by reports of Hagrid’s casting in ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

HBO’s upcoming television remake of Harry Potter has been dealt a few blows in terms of casting, but reports around who will play the character of Rubeus Hagrid have been met with a surprisingly warm reception.

As fanfare around the TV adaptation reaches fever pitch, Deadline reports that Nick Frost — the British actor known for his appearances in Hot Fuzz and Paul — is in talks to play Hagrid, and is “nearing a deal” to officially secure the role as the half-giant and mentor to Harry Potter. While Deadline says it has “exclusively learned” of Frost’s casting, the report also points to a recent cryptic Instagram post shared by the actor, in which he excitedly teased “It’s happening, it’s actually happening. Stay cool.”

If confirmed, Frost’s casting as Hagrid would see him take the reins from Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed the loveable Hogwarts groundskeeper in all eight of the original Harry Potter films. Regardless of the legitimacy of the reports, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement around the news, in stark contrast to their reactions to other casting rumors around the HBO series. “The only casting that makes sense so far,” one Potterhead wrote on X, with another agreeing that Frost’s involvement “might be the best casting yet.”

Other users quipped that they “could see” Frost as Hagrid, or said the actor was “spot on” for the role. “That would be an awesome fit,” another fan added, while a fifth declared that Frost “truly fits the bill.” Those who’ve kept up with the Harry Potter reboot speculation will know that fans haven’t always reacted so warmly to casting rumors. Earlier this year, Potterheads were sent into a tizzy amid reports that Paapa Essiedu was in talks to portray Severus Snape, and they weren’t fully sold on the actor attached to Dumbledore, either.

On the latter front, it was John Lithgow who (prematurely) confirmed his role as the Hogwarts headmaster, even though the actor admitted that the reboot — expected to span seven seasons — would “define me for the last chapter of my life.” Alongside those names, Janet McTeer has been floating around the character of Professor Minerva McGonagall, and Cillian Murphy has been rumored to portray Voldermort, but we haven’t heard a peep as to who will play the central trio of Harry, Ron and Hermoine. If JK Rowling had it her way, it certainly wouldn’t involve a role reprisal.

So feverish is the fan interest in the cast that HBO was forced to release a statement earlier this year. “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” the network said (per Deadline). “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.” So there you have it folks, we can only trust casting news when it comes straight from the horse’s mouth! But even if it doesn’t happen, Frost should still start practicing his best “Yer a wizard, Harry” in the mirror — because that’s just plain fun.

