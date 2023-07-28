In 2013, the pilot episode of The Originals aired. The fantasy supernatural drama television series is a spin-off of the popular and beloved TV show, The Vampire Diaries. The ensemble cast is led by the fictional Mikaelson siblings, the first-ever vampires to exist, and the story is set in a fictional reimagining of the city of New Orleans. The show aired for five seasons from 2013 to 2018 and has a spin-off series, Legacies, featuring characters from both The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.

The Originals has been praised by fans and critics alike for its depiction of a rich supernatural world, intricate mythology, intense emotional drama, and complex characters, with particular praise for Joseph Morgan’s portrayal of the complicated character, Niklaus Mikaelson. Since filming wrapped up, the cast members have separated and moved on with their lives in different ways, but they have all, to varying degrees, managed to remain on our screens.

Joseph Morgan (Niklaus Mikaelson)

Phenomenally portrayed by Joseph Morgan, Niklaus is one of the few characters to appear in all five seasons of The Originals. The violent and maniacal tendencies of the character made him sorely hated by some, but the humanity and tenderness he managed to exhibit as his character grew throughout the series made him dearly loved by others. Niklaus was a polarizing character through and through, and Morgan embodied him excellently. Albeit sparingly, the leading man of the show has been booked and busy since the series finale aired in 2018. He had a guest appearance on the series finale of Legacies in 2022, officially bidding farewell to the iconic character he had played for a decade. Following his role as Klaus, Joseph Morgan has gone on to appear in shows like Animal Kingdom in its fourth season, where he had a recurring role. He is also part of the main cast of the 2020 sci-fi drama series, Brave New World, and in 2022, was announced to be joining the cast of Paramount Plus’ Halo in its second season as a series regular.

Daniel Gillies (Elijah Mikaelson)

The sophisticated Elijah Mikaelson, played by Daniel Gillies, was one of the more beloved of all the Mikaelson siblings. The intelligent, protective, and kind vampire was equally loved by his family and feared by his enemies, despite his cool demeanor. He proved, time after time, to be a worthy lieutenant to his brother, Niklaus, who was far more brash. Gillies was perfectly cast in his role as Elijah, taking on the task of portraying the flawed and complex character, and succeeding. Along with Niklaus, Elijah was one of the few characters who appeared in all five seasons of the show. Since wrapping up The Originals, Gillies has appeared in supporting roles in the movies Occupation: Rainfall, and Coming Home in the Dark, as well as a recurring role in the Netflix romantic drama series, Virgin River. The actor is set to appear as a series regular in the second season of Roku’s Australian drama series, The Newsreader, airing sometime in 2023.

Claire Holt (Rebekah Mikaelson)

Claire Holt first gained widespread popularity for playing one of the main roles in the fantasy teen drama, H2O: Just Add Water. She portrayed the youngest Mikaelson sibling, Rebekah Mikaelson — a stubborn, resilient, and sensitive woman, as well as a powerful vampire with an unwavering love for her family. Holt’s time as a part of the main cast was short-lived as she departed near the end of the show’s first season to spend more time with her family. She, however, remained on as a special guest and appeared in episodes spanning the remaining four seasons of the show. After The Originals, she briefly appeared in two episodes of its spin-off, Legacies, as a special guest star. In 2019, she starred in three movies, The Divorce Party, A Violent Separation, and Painted Beauty. She was also a main character in the 2021 horror comedy film, Untitled Horror Movie. Her only other TV show credit since leaving The Originals is a guest role on an episode of the comedy thriller TV show, Based on a True Story. She is married, with two children, and expecting a third child.

Phoebe Tonkin (Hayley Marshall)

Fellow H2O alumna, Tonkin plays Hayley Marshall in The Originals, a hybrid and the mother of Hope, Niklaus’ daughter. She was a series regular, and Hayley appeared in all five seasons of the show. Tonkin has remained very busy since the show wrapped up in 2018. She starred in the short films Final Stop and Furlough, directing and writing the latter. She also starred in the full-length movies We Are Gathered Here Today, Babylon, and Transfusion. Her TV credits include a main role in the miniseries, Safe Harbour, a main role in the web series, Bloom, and appearances in The Affair and Westworld. The actress is billed to appear in three upcoming movies, Night Shift, Kid Snow, and And on the Eighth Day, as well as an upcoming series, Boy Swallows Universe.

Charles Michael Davis (Marcel Gerard)

Charles Michael Davis starred as Marcel Gerard in The Originals. Marcel is also one of the characters who appear in all five seasons of the show. Like a few of his fellow cast mates from The Originals, Davis’ final appearance as Marcel was in an episode of the final season of Legacies where he guest-starred. The actor has not slowed down since finishing work on The Originals, securing lead and recurring roles in TV shows like Younger, Chicago PD, For the People, and NCIS: New Orleans. The actor also has film credits in the TV movies: No Sleep ‘til Christmas, and Same Time, Next Christmas.

Leah Pipes (Cami O’Connell)

Leah Pipes plays Cami, a human bartender, psychologist, and love interest of Klaus Mikaelson. She was a part of the main cast for the first three seasons and starred as a special guest in seasons four and five. Since wrapping up with The Originals, the actress has appeared in a number of films and shows. She stars in the short films: Heatstroke and Albacore, as well as in the full-length films, Exploited and Skill House. She also appears in the 2019 reboot of the fantasy drama TV series, Charmed, in a recurring role, as well as an episode of Ryan Murphy’s 2021 procedural TV series, 9-1-1.

Danielle Campbell (Davina Claire)

Danielle Campbell stars as a young and powerful witch in the supernatural drama TV series. She was a series regular for the first three seasons, and a special guest star for the last two seasons of the show. Campbell’s film credits since The Originals include Ghost Light, Being Frank, and the short film, Shrimp. On TV, she has starred in recurring roles in the shows Runaways and Famous in Love. In 2018, it was announced that she had joined the main cast of the anthology series, Tell Me a Story, which aired for two seasons until its cancellation in 2020.