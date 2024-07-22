Great news for fans of Red Swan! The wait is finally over, as the release date for episode 5 has been officially confirmed. The Disney Plus drama (also available on Hulu in the U.S.) has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and unexpected twists. Episode 5 of the Korean TV series promises to continue this trend, delivering more of the suspense and drama that fans love.

Recommended Videos

Episode 4’s recap

Episode 4 of Red Swan sees Seo Do-Yoon obtaining security footage of Hwain Group, despite Chairwoman Park Mi-Ran’s efforts to stop him. Reviewing the footage, Do-Yoon suspects foul play involving the Manila gang. Wan-Soo locks her late son’s room, while Mi-Ran plots to replace her as NOW Foundation director. Wan-Soo then counters by leaking rumors about Yong-Guk’s illegitimate child.

During a press conference, she reveals the child belongs to the late Chairman Kim Duo, shocking Mi-Ran. Wan-Soo demands that Mi-Ran stay away from the foundation, facing threats in return. Tae-Ra and her son move into Hwain Group’s residence, creating more tension. Afterward, on a night run, Wan-Soo shares her mission from the late Chairman with Do-Yoon, who reveals the Chairman’s murder and possible threats against Wan-Soo. The episode ends with Wan-Soo visiting her estranged mother in a psychiatric hospital, screaming as Do-Yoon rushes to her aid.

Avid watchers of Red Swan don’t need to wait any longer as episode 5 has already been released. It was released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The amazing news comes with a bonus as episodes of Red Swan are released twice weekly. This means both episodes 5 and 6 have been released and fans can enjoy two episodes back-to-back without waiting. Red Swan is set to have 10 episodes in total, with the remaining episodes scheduled to be released by the end of July. So, whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, make sure to catch up and don’t miss out on the next episodes of Red Swan on Disney Plus (or Hulu in the U.S.).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy