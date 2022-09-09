‘The Rings of Power’ star admits it’s easy to make fun of the elves

Morfydd Clarke from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power confirms that being an elf is funny sometimes. She plays Galadriel in Amazon Prime Video’s fantasy epic, an Elven commander seeking vengeance after the death of her brother, but it’s not all doom and gloom in Middle-earth.

In an interview with Collider, Clark talks about the lighter moments of acting in a series so prestigious and surreal.

“Yeah, I think the elves are particularly easy to make fun of because we have to be elegant and beautiful in costumes that aren’t necessarily that easy to walk upstairs in, for example. Watching someone trying to be as elegant as they can, and then tripping over a tiny step in front of loads of extras and a whole crew is really funny. At times, people would just burst into delirious laughter because it’s so extreme. You do sometimes feel like you’re in a dream, particularly when you were filming the Númenor bits, because you couldn’t see anything but Númenor. And we had hundreds of supporting actors there, who all had their own jobs within Númenor.”

Elves in J.R.R. Tolkien’s world are known for their royal demeanor and elaborate wardrobe, and picturing the blooper reels of these actors breaking the illusion is all the more hilarious for it. The cast isn’t short on elves, either. Robert Aramayo plays the younger half-elf Elrond, Mark Ferguson plays Gil-galad, Charles Edwards plays Elven smith Celebrimbor, and Ismael Cruz Córdova plays Arondir.

Lee Pace, who played the King of Elves Thranduil in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit, was terrified of the blooper reel coming out because of how many times he had fallen shooting battle scenes. He said that he lost balance waving his sword over his head and that it was heartbreaking. Elven elegance is harder than it looks.

Rings of Power episode three revealed Númenor in all its majestic glory and revealed a slew of characters including Queen Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and her cousin Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and the original character Kemen (Leon Wadham). Viewers were also treated to the mysterious new villain, Adar.