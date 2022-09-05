In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s second episode, the Rite of Sigin-tarâg has played an important part in the the story, and its origins are just as fascinating. Dwarves in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth epic have a rich history with their own customs. They are shorter than men and taller than Hobbits, and they’re especially hairy. In terms of temperament, they’re often stubborn, secretive with their ways, and they’re fierce warriors renowned for making their own equipment and weapons.

In Rings of Power episode two, “Adrift,” Elrond (Robert Aramayo) goes to visit Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) at Khazad-dûm to enlist the Dwarve’s help in constructing Celebrimbor’s (Charles Edwards) tower in Eregion. However, things don’t go as planned and Elrond isn’t permitted entrance within Khazad-dûm in spite of his friendship with Durin. In order to get inside, Elrond invokes the Rite of Sigin-tarâg.

It’s important to know what Sigin-tarâg means before delving into the right itself. From The Peoples of Middle-earth, Durin’s folk are known as the Longbeards, which translates to Sigin-tarâg in Khuzdul. It’s believed that “Sigin” means long and “tarâg” means beards. Why they’re named as such is fairly self-explanatory as soon as you see them — except in one instance. The female Dwarves are beardless in the series, unlike in the source material where they do have them.

The Rite of Sigin-tarâg is a test of strength and endurance where two competitors use hammers to break great stones. It begins with the crowd chanting as they enter the arena and a horn blows signifying its commencement. In the episode, Prince Durin shouts, “Khazad!” and the crowd responds “dûm!” before he explains the rules to Elrond. The rite was fashioned by Aulë, the Ainu who created the Dwarves, and the terms are severe. The first one who can no longer continue will forfeit. Those who lose the match will be banished from all Dwarven lands. The one who remains standing will be granted a single boon.

Despite Elrond’s effort, he wasn’t able to contend with Prince Durin. As the Dwarf walks him out, it’s discovered that he’s bitter Elrond hadn’t visited him in 20 years. Elves live for a long time and to them 20 years is nothing, but so much had changed in Durin’s life that he wanted to share with his Elven friend. Thankfully, Prince Durin gives him another chance, Elrond meets his family, and they begin to repair old wounds.