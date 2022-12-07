The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently shooting its second season, and bringing a whole new ensemble to bear on their Middle-earth, it seems. Practically on the heels of the seven thespians who joined the cast last week, Amazon has just announced that eight more people will be joining the colorful roster of Elves, Men, and Dwarves, and among them are names that you’ll definitely recognize from acclaimed works in pop culture history.

The official Twitter account for The Rings of Power on Prime Video has just unveiled eight new cast members. Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch could be portraying any one of the hundred characters in the Second Age of Arda, but fans will be speculating hard to pinpoint some renowned figures, especially Galadriel’s MIA husband Celeborn who is almost guaranteed to join the story in season 2.

Amazon isn’t willing to show these new actors in costume just yet, but here are some headshots that will help you put a name to their faces.

After the forging of the three Elven rings of power, Sauron made his way to the Southlands, now rebranded as Mordor, to put a dent into his devious plans of domination. The titular big bad essentially played Galadriel and the rest of the cast like a fiddle, truly living up to his alias of Sauron the Deceiver, so it’ll be interesting to see what he’ll do next.

At this rate, it seems that the majority of the introduced characters will be sidelined in season 2 to give way to these new cast members, who already number more than a dozen.

The Rings of Power season 2 is currently undergoing principal photography, with an approximate release window of late 2023 to early 2024.