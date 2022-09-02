Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

One thing that makes The Lord of the Rings franchise is not just the story of its characters, but also the stories of the items and weapons they possess. An iconic backstory that we knew before the series started was the power of the One Ring and the former ring-bearers who possessed it. And now, with the new series now streaming on Amazon, we are introduced to new items that will play a role in this story’s new adventure.

Asides from axes, meteors, and symbols, one item we see throughout the show is Galadriel’s dagger. It’s a small handy weapon that was used in close combat and as a tool during her journey in Middle-earth. But while it is just a mere weapon, she keeps it very close to her person, even if it means not returning home to Valinor. So what is so important about this dagger of hers?

The Rings of Power: What is the significance of Galadriel’s dagger?

The dagger that Galadriel currently holds first appeared in episode one of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Before it was hers to wield, it belonged to her brother before he died. At the end of episode one, she had to choose either the dagger or returning to Valinor; evidently, she chose the latter.

The significance of the dagger is not only because it’s the only thing she has left of her family, but it also serves as a reminder. To her, keeping the dagger is a way of upholding the vow her brother took to kill Sauron. Unfortunately, her brother was unable to finish the task, and his sister decided to continue the mission he started long ago.

As long as Galadriel has the dagger, nothing is going to stop her from hunting down Sauron.

