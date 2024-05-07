‘The Rookie’ season 6 episode 8 release date confirmed

ABC’s popular police drama series The Rookie is in its sixth season, and each passing episode has bolstered viewers’ faith in witnessing our favorite John Nolan come to terms with what stands as a meaningful life for him during his journey as a police officer in LA.

However, this season has not shied away from the customary strong procedural action scenes, along with mounting tensions. As we prepare to witness the events of The Rookie season 6, episode 8, the question remains: what will the team be facing this time?

The Rookie season 6 episode 8 is titled “Punch Card,” and is set to debut on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. As always, fans are able to watch on ABC. The number of episodes this season is predicted to be 10, which differs from its typical 22 episode order, except season three, which had 14 episodes.

What to expect from the upcoming The Rookie episode

The Rookie episode 7 which was titled “Crushed” saw the entire team in search of two teenage girls who went missing, while simultaneously trying to discover the sinister reason for their disappearance. We also saw Lucy confiding in Wade on her recent relationship and life troubles over her ex Bradford, prompting Wade to deliver the news of his relegation to patrol duties. Elsewhere, we saw Lopez and Harper embark on a different type of investigation… the search for the perfect nanny.

Episode 8, “Punch Card,” is expected to kick off right from the last episode, and its official synopsis reads, “After a mafia-related mass casualty, the team is tasked with keeping the peace at the hospital. Lucy and Celina work together to investigate the suspects behind the attack. Meanwhile, Tim and Aaron embark on a metro ops mission.” This is a dead giveaway that more action-packed scenes are on the way.

The future of The Rookie

While the renewal of the sixth season was not as straightforward as others, it was eventually renewed, fulfilling the fans’ desire to see the charming ensemble return to television. The Rookie has undoubtedly been a consistent performer for ABC throughout the years, so it’s no surprise that we’ll be receiving a seventh season soon.

The ongoing sixth season saw a massive increase in viewing numbers with its season premiere, which is not surprising, given that The Rookie is one of the most revered police television shows currently on the air.

