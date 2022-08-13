‘The Sandman’ stars ask fans to ship their characters, forgetting they’re siblings

What with all the serial killers, waking nightmares, and whatnot, The Sandman‘s first season wasn’t exactly a romcom, but fans being fans, a few ships have nevertheless risen up to capture viewers’ attentions. Folks would love for Tom Sturridge’s Dream to find love in future seasons, for instance, just hopefully not with another member of the Endless. Why is that a risk? Because a couple of cast-members of the Netflix hit want fans to be shipping their characters, despite the fact they play siblings.

While asking questions from fans, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death of the Endless) and Mason Alexander Park (Desire of the Endless) revealed that both of their respective partners thought there was a sexual tension between Desire and Dream during their shared scenes. The pair then come to the decision that their characters have a “connection,” too, and voice their hope that fans will ship them next.

“Wait, we’re siblings, too!” Howell-Baptiste realizes, hurriedly dropping Park’s hand in the process. What’s going on here? Is this Sandman we’re talking about or Game of Thrones?

Park shared the clip on Twitter, adding, “Cackling over this first one. The chaos.”

Cackling over this first one. The chaos. https://t.co/zYs0PTsqZP — Mason Alexander Park (@MasonAPark) August 12, 2022

The Sandman definitely doesn’t shy away from themes and concepts that are uncomfortable to watch, as its genuinely disturbing sixth episode makes clear, but newbies to this universe can rest assured that, at least going by the comic books, we don’t have any incestuous relationships between the siblings to fear as the series unfolds.

Howell-Baptiste and Park are a ton of fun together in real-life, though, so hopefully the show-makers will pick up on this and actually give us some scenes of Death and Desire together in season two. Desire revealed themselves to be the uber-villain of the series in the season one finale, as they conspire to destroy their brother Morpheus, so we need to see Death giving them a piece of her mind.

The Sandman‘s first season is streaming on Netflix. A second season has yet to be officially greenlit.