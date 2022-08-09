‘The Sandman’: Why does John Dee give the amulet of protection to Rosemary?

Fans have been waiting for a long time to see The Sandman appear on their television screens and now they do not have to wait any longer.

One of the most followed and talked about characters on the show is John Dee.

In the comics, Dee is one of the most vicious and cruel characters that fans have ever read or seen. However, in the show, Dee appears to be a lot calmer and have a bigger heart, even having some viewers of the show refer to him as an anti-hero as opposed to the cruel villain he is in the comics. Dee was born to the mistress of the man who captured and held Morpheus hostage. His goal in his thoughts was to make the world a more honest place, in direct opposition to the way he grew up.

He always felt as though his mother was lying to him, as were all of the different boyfriends she had around the house with him while he was growing up. This has fans wondering why John gave Rosemary the amulet of protection instead of what happens in the comic book version.

Why does John give Rosemary the amulet of protection?

John Dee gives Rosemary the amulet of protection so that she does not feel the need to have to lie to anyone anymore. In the show, Rosemary is held hostage by John, however, the two have an incredibly deep discussion about family and why people might lie, something that John cannot stand at all.

Rosemary tells John that the reason that people end up lying is that people tend to be scared and want to do anything and everything that they can in order to keep those around them and all of their loved ones safe, by any means necessary. This talk is so moving to John that he decides to give her his mom’s amulet of protection, that way she does not feel the need to lie anymore.

This is a huge difference from what happens in the comic book version of the story. In the comics, Rosemary ends up being shot by John, a dramatic difference from what happened on the show. Rosemary and John also do not have this conversation in the comics, as John did not have the amulet in his possession at all in the comics.