The ‘Secret Invasion’ finale disappointed in so many ways, but this one is hurting Marvel fans most of all

The ending of Secret Invasion is finally upon us, and we’re infinitely disappointed to confirm that Marvel Studios has continued its trend of ending its television shows in the most mediocre, underwhelming manner possible. Indeed, barring the early signs of a team-up between local MVP Sonya Falsworth and the newly-superpowered G’iah, the finale only seemed interested in serving up a helping of bizarre political dissonance, and that’s a shame.

But for some folks, the worst part of the finale wasn’t even anything that happened; rather, it was what didn’t happen. Forget President Ritson’s very sudden scorched-earth solution for the Skrulls, forget the underground network of captured humans that managed to evade G’iah’s knowledge all this time; the mark of a true Marvel fan is the pain one feels over cameos that never were, and with Secret Invasion all wrapped up and nary a hint of Daisy Johnson (aka Quake) in sight, the internet has been reacting accordingly.

when i find whoever started the rumor of daisy being in si… #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/M2oHpj51e4 — tess ✮ 5 MET LYD (@lydspumpkin) July 26, 2023

Indeed, those hoping for Chloe Bennet’s rousing return to the MCU have been left more than a bit disappointed, as the prophecy of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star joining the players of Secret Invasion never came true.

the whole fandom after finding out Daisy isn’t in #SecretInvasion and that we were all being fucking clowns the whole time: pic.twitter.com/QYRSmDbAAa — Lexie||POWER RANGERS ERA (@lexiesdaisy) July 26, 2023

Me when the #SecretInvasion credits rolled with no daisy johnson in sight pic.twitter.com/L20BMikxFc — rena !! (@sapphicrambeau) July 26, 2023

Now, we’re not necessarily saying that a bit of Inhuman love needed to be injected into Secret Invasion, but especially with that finale, the show certainly could have done with a bit more meat, and Quake could have been that ticket.

It looks like fans will need to wait a bit longer before reuniting with one of the MCU’s most prominent legacy characters, and while Armor Wars looks like the next window of possibility for Daisy’s return, fans might know better now than to get their hopes up about any unconfirmed cameos.

Secret Invasion is now streaming in full on Disney Plus.