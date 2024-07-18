‘The Secret Of Us’ episode 5 release date confirmed



Fans of the popular Thai GL series The Secret of Us are still on the lookout for episode 5. Lingling Sirilak Kwong and Orm Kornnaphat Sethratanapong continue to impress viewers as former lovers reuniting after a heart-wrenching breakup. While the first four episodes have laid a decent foundation, the upcoming fifth episode is expected to take us a little bit deeper into the lives of the protagonists, unveiling new layers of their relationships and inner conflicts.

Image via 3Plus

Episode 5 of The Secret of Us is scheduled to premiere on Channel 3 on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ICT. Here are the release times for the episode in different regions:

Monday, July 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. PT

Monday, July 22, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 22, 2024, at 9 p.m. IST

Monday, July 22, 2024, 3:30 p.m. GMT

Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 12:30 a.m. KST

What to expect on the latest episode of The Secret of Us

The trailer for episode 5 is already out, and we can see that Earn sustains an injury while filming in the woods, prompting Suzie and Engfah to rush to her aid. She is taken to the hospital where Lada becomes concerned upon seeing her arrive on a stretcher. Meanwhile, Engfah reveals she heard about Lada and Earn living together abroad, leading to a tense exchange where Lada questions what Earn has told Engfah about their relationship.

For those who prefer to stream, episode 5 of The Secret of Us will be available shortly after its television broadcast. The drama will also be available for international viewers with English subtitles on 3Plus. Additionally, the episode will be uploaded to YouTube three days after its initial TV broadcast.

