The ‘Selling Sunset’ cast and their off-screen celebrity clients

No wonder the cast have so much money.

Those familiar with the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset will be aware of the real estate empire that is The Oppenheim Group. The show showcases the lives and careers of those working at the brokerage firm, renowned for success in selling some of America’s most expensive homes to the stars.

The firm is owned by brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, said to be worth around $50 million each, according to Bustle. The brothers are the sixth generation to run the company, with their great-great grandfather founding it in 1889. These celebrities, while they didn’t make a guest appearance on the show, helped the company seal its status as the property giant it is today.

Orlando Bloom

When the Lord of The Rings actor sold his home in 2019, he called the people at The Oppenheim Group to help. The 4,000 square feet home sits in Billionaire’s Row, an area of ultra-luxurious Beverly Hills homes right in Oppenheim’s jurisdiction.

Selling Sunset cast member Mary Bonnet even showed off the property on social media, showcasing its impressive architecture and infinity pool. The home was reportedly sold for a cool $9 million. Bloom was clearly a fan of Oppenheim’s work, as their website states he also bought the home from them for $7 million, making him a repeat customer.

Ellen DeGeneres

There are few celebrities in Hollywood that hold more wealth or influence than Ellen DeGeneres, and the cast of Selling Sunset would have been thrilled when she purchased a home from Oppenheim in 2018.

Nicknamed as “the best house in LA” by real estate agents, the property sold for an eye-watering $40 million. Ellen is clearly happy with the sale, as she’s still showing off the home frequently on her Instagram page.

Kris Humphries

The retired basketball player and former husband of Kim Kardashian scored big when he sold his home through Oppenheim for $8.3 million back in 2017 – $2 million more than he paid for when he bought it two years previously.

Dakota Johnson

The actress and daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson bought from the Oppenheim group in 2017. The $3 million mid-century home is an impressive feat in architecture.

The stunning home is so impressive that Johnson filmed a video with Architectural Digest touring the property. The viral video racked up 27 million views on YouTube.

Chloë Grace Moretz

The actress and former child star bought a home from Jason Oppenheim back in 2016, when she was just 19 years old. Not bad for a first home.

Nicole Scherzinger

According to the company’s website, the singer and former Pussycat Doll bought a home from Jason Oppenheim in Beverly Hills in 2016. Dubbed a “bachelorette pad”, the glamorous home cost $3.7 million, and is a frequent feature on Nicole’s Instagram.

Meryl Streep

Is there an actor more synonymous with Hollywood prestige than Meryl Streep? The Oppenheim group bagged a $4.5 million sale from the actress back in 2014, 5 years before their Netflix show began airing.

Based on the caliber of clientele so far, The Oppenheim Group’s list of A-list buyers is sure to get longer as time goes on.