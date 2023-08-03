‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ finally gets the announcement fans have been dying for

It’s a good day for people who love both good news and the hit show The Summer I Turned Pretty, because the latter is coming back for a third season, even though we haven’t finished the end of the second.

The Prime Video show, which is based on a series of bestselling novels by showrunner Jenny Han, is an “entertainment phenomenon” that fans have embraced with “passion,” said Vernon Sander, Amazon head of television, per Deadline.

“This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

The show’s second season started dropping on Fridays starting July 14 and will end that run later this month. Interestingly, there’s the writing strike to consider, but it looks like the show was renewed before the strike happened.

However, production won’t start until those labor issues have been resolved, which means that fans might be waiting more than the year they waited between seasons one and two.

For the uninitiated, the show is a coming-of-age tale with girl named Belly, who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between two brothers who used to be childhood friends. There’s more, but I don’t want to spoil it for you. If you enjoy crying, you’ll probably like this show. But even if you’re dead inside, it’s not bad.

New episodes of the show’s second season drop weekly until August 18, and then both seasons will be available to stream on Prime Video.