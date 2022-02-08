‘The Umbrella Academy’ star says season 3 deviates from the comics

The Umbrella Academy has been a hit on Netflix since it debuted on the streaming platform in 2019. The superhero series, based on the comic book of the same name, centers around a group of misfit superhero siblings who attempt to save the world from an incoming apocalypse.

Two seasons have aired, and a third has been greenlit since Nov. 2020, but filming complications arose as a result of COVID, ultimately causing delays. Season 3 is officially set to be released this year, and cast member Emmy Raver-Lampman has revealed, in a conversation with Collider, that it features a huge shift to the comic books. The actress said:

We’re running adjacent to the graphic novels, but I don’t think [creator] Steve [Blackman] is beholden at all to the graphic novels. “I think there will always be a connection there, but the further we get into The Umbrella Academy, the TV show, I think it’s finding its own way. It’s finding its own route, which is exciting… This third season, we’re really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore.

Raver-Lampman stars as Allison Hargreeves/The Rumor/Number Three, a mind-controlling celebrity who can bend reality. Tom Hopper, David Casteñada, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher round out the main cast of superheroes. The show was created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. While Blackman once revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the show would not deviate too much from the comics, it looks like big changes are in store for season 3.