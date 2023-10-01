The unhinged expansion of streaming’s darkest superhero saga becomes the very thing it swore to destroy on the Top 10 in 114 nations

Among its many attributes, one of the most popular recurring themes of The Boys is its constant takedowns and denigration of modern superhero culture, which includes corporate sponsorship, unstoppable franchising, and ever-expanding shared universes. With that in mind, a case could be made for Gen V to exist as a living, breathing exercise in hypocrisy.

After all, we’re talking about the first live-action spin-off from one of the biggest shows on streaming adapted from a comic book that ties directly into the upcoming fourth season of its forebear, all funded by one of the richest corporations in the world. The jokes are right there to be made, but the good news is that the college-set offshoot has stated a solid case for justifying its existence.

It may not be quite as great as The Boys at its finest, nor does it ever managed to step out of its shadow and walk proudly on its own two feet, but critics and audiences have been sufficiently won over by the youthful approach to the signature blood, guts, debauchery, and rampant cringe-inducing set pieces nonetheless.

Per FlixPatrol, Gen V has unsurprisingly debuted as the number one top-viewed TV series on Prime Video’s global charts, having thrown on its cape and rocketed right onto the Top 10 in an eye-watering 114 countries total. With new installments rolling out weekly until the eighth and final chapter arrives, it’s a position you can’t see it giving up without a serious fight for at least the next five weeks, if not even longer.