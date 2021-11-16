The Upcoming Season Of The Boys Promises To Be ‘Meditation On Toxic Masculinity’

Ever since it debuted in 2019, The Boys has continuously reimagined what it means to be a superhero show. In the midst of Marvel’s family friendly fare and DC’s faux-gothic tendencies, The Boys is a refreshing and ridiculously violent alternative.

And if a recent quote from showrunner Eric Kripke is any indication, we’re going to see everything amped up to 11 for the newest season.

Season 3 is going to be a “meditation on toxic masculinity,” Kripke said in an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue.

“This season is about what is happening in our world, as usual. We found a way to delve even deeper into the characters, and we really pushed them all to their limits.”

Those are pretty big words from a show that’s already so gloriously fatalistic.

Karl Urban, who plays Billy the Butcher on the show, said that the newest season is going to be the show’s best ever in a cast wrap video.

“Every single one of you has stepped it up this year, and you know, I think this is going to be our best season yet.”

Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021

At the end of Season 2, resident baddie Stormfront was left decimated, and without limbs. However, that apparently doesn’t mean she’s going to be absent from Season 3, according to actress Aya Cash.

“I think they’ve left the door open, but I also feel like there’s not much left of her. She’s not technically dead, but I think you’ll just have to see season 3 to find out what happened to her, [or] if she’s going to be around at all in her smaller form.”

There’s also a new superhero on the horizon – Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy. Laurie Holden from The Walking Dead is also joining the cast. She plays the Crimson Countess, a member of Soldier Boy’s superhero team payback.