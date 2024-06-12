‘The Valley’ finale: Why did Brittany and Jax divorce?

On the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series The Valley, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s personal life came under major focus after the couple announced their divorce. As fans are well aware of their journey from getting married to becoming parents, this was shocking news.

Throughout the show, viewers had access to a detailed overview of why the couple decided to go their separate ways. The Valley season 1 finale, aired on Jun 4, 2024, disclosed a significant reason behind Brittany leaving her husband.

The Vanderpump Rules star explained she was being taken for granted in the relationship after Jax’s behavior drastically changed. Cartwright wanted to stay with Jax for the sake of their son until a text message made her reconsider her decision.

Luke Broderick’s text message made Brittany realize she had to leave Jax

On The Valley episode 12, Brittany shared with her friends Nia Booko and Janet Caperna that Jax would usually return home hungover, from their co-owned bar Jax’s Studio City. Being under the influence, Jax would say mean things and scream at her “for hours.” One night he rushed into Cartwright’s bedroom questioning why Luke Broderick was texting him.

In his text message, Luke asked Jax Taylor if he wanted a listening ear after “everything” he was going through. Jax felt Brittany was revealing their relationship details to others and he got offended. Cartwright tried to explain to him that Luke had good intentions however, their conversation soon escalated into a verbal fight.

That was when The Valley cast member realized she couldn’t compromise her mental health any further. During a confessional interview, Brittany opened up about her feelings stating she was “cheated on” and “disrespected” in her marriage:

“There’s been a lot of things that I’ve taken back Jax for. I have been through a lot of pain in this relationship. It’s been very public, the pain that I’ve had to deal with. I just can’t deal with it anymore.”

When Brittany informed Jax, she wanted a divorce, he tried to convince her that he would change. Previously Jax promised Brittany Cartwright that he would go to therapy but he didn’t which made the former realize that her husband wasn’t ready to put effort into their relationship. The season finale ended with Brittany leaving Jax’s house and taking their son with her, she said:

“I know I’ll be OK, but I know my worth and I know I do not deserve to be in a relationship like this. What was I thinking? Staying with him this long?”

The two are now living separately and co-parenting their son Cruz Cauchi and Brittany made it clear that she has no intentions of getting back together with her ex-husband. That said, the two will still appear on their family podcast. Where they ultimately end up is anyone’s guess right now.

