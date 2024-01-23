The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ sandwich shop menu, reviews, location, and more

When will the ribbon be cut on the Something About Her sandwich shop?

Reality television has long been the birthplace of extremely questionable business ventures. Using their platform to accelerate their entrepreneurial efforts, reality TV stars have put their paws on everything from apparel, to perfume, to food and beverage companies.

Recommended Videos

One of the more recent business ventures comes from two castmates of Vanderpump Rules, who in addition to navigating the headline-grabbing antics of last season, are also opening their very own sandwich shop. Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, who have been a part of Vanderpump Rules since its sophomore season, announced plans for the sandwich eatery way back in 2021.

The sandwich shop is located in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, in the same zip code as Vanderpump Rules restaurants SUR, Villa Blanca and Pump. What else do we know about Something About Her, its menu, and its opening date?

Is it open yet?

As of Jan. 2024, the Something About Her sandwich shop has yet to open its doors to the public. Madix and Maloney have endured multiple delays in the process of opening the Los Angeles sandwich bar, which was first announced in 2021. Since then, the aspiring sandwich makers have battled legal red tape, multiple inspections from councils, and the lengthy period required to obtain permits.

The most recent update surrounding Something About Her arrived in January 2024, when The Sun reported that the exterior signage for the shop had been pulled down. The yellow and white awnings and the front patio seating had been in place for years but were reportedly disassembled as the pair hadn’t obtained proper permissions within city limits.

Maloney and Madix have allegedly requested new permissions for the shop’s exterior, with Maloney herself commenting on these red tape delays. She told The Messenger that while the co-owners are permit-approved, they are still waiting on the “physical copies” to continue the process of opening Something About Her.

Why the delays?

In addition to the permit delays, the opening of Something About Her was reportedly pushed back due to staff turnover. Maloney told The Messenger that she and Madix have made some “internal changes” to the staff. On top of this, it has been reported that a liquor licence for the venue is still pending, on top of all the personal commitments both Maloney and Madix must attend to.

Both stars recently filmed for the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which will premiere on January 30. While the sandwich shop might form part of their storylines, it’s unlikely we’ll see an official opening of Something About Her in season 11. For her part, Madix is also tied up with Broadway commitments, after being cast as Roxie Hart for the upcoming production of Chicago.

In any case, RealityTea reports that the pair are still waiting on the next round of inspections to move forward with finally cutting the ribbon on Something About Her. Maloney herself said she is just as anxious to open the shop as everyone else, which is not to say that there has been no progress for the pair. Madix and Maloney reportedly earned some $200,000 in Something About Her merch sales in 2022, and details have emerged about what might appear on the menu.

In various interviews, Maloney and Madix have teased sandwiches ranging from egg salad, turkey, pickle, spicy Italian and seasonal salads. The pair also hope to serve beer and wine, as well as wine-based cocktails (liquor licence permitting). The menu was co-created with celebrity chef Penny Davidi, who has teased both tuna and Greek salad sandwiches, as well as in-house pickles and potato chips.

Did Randall invest with Ariana and Katie in the sandwich shop?

Another factor that plays into the genesis of Something About Her is Randall Emmett, the disgraced movie producer and former partner of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. During season nine of Vanderpump Rules, Madix and Maloney approached Emmett to invest $200,000 in Something About Her, and he initially agreed to the lower figure of $150,000.

However, following Kent and Emmett’s split, fellow Vanderpump castmate Tom Schwartz revealed that the investment had since dissolved and that Maloney and Madix are “seeking other investors now.” As for the Vanderpump matriarch herself, Lisa Vanderpump has stated in the past that while she is happy to advise the budding entrepreneurs, she “was never planning” on investing in Something About Her.

Fans will have to keep their ears (and noses, and taste buds) to the ground, as we await further details for the long-awaited opening of Something About Her.

In the meantime, if you’re curious, why not check out how much the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast makes?