‘The View’ has new digs — Where did the ABC favorite change locations to?

ABC’s award-winning, chart-topping talk show The View has been gracing screens across the nation for longer than some of its viewers have been alive.

Recommended Videos

The series first debuted in August of 1997. Its been airing ever since, putting out 27 seasons and counting of Hot Topics and titillating interviews for fans to enjoy. The View has seen numerous hosts come and go, too many celebrity standoffs to count, and its made its way through several studios over two and a half decades on the air.

The latest studio home to the ladies of The View rolled out with season 28, which premiered on Sept. 3. The new season is set in the show’s brand new digs, which shifted them from their longtime studio in the Upper West Side of Manhattan to a new location down south.

Where is The View‘s new studio located?

The debut episode of the 28th season of The View shifted locations, and provided fans — and the hosts — with some new sights to enjoy. Its actually not the first time the show has shifted studios, but after a decade at the ABC Broadcast Center in upper Manhattan, most audiences saw the old studio as home.

Before it landed at the ABC Broadcast Center, however, The View boasted yet another alternate location, this time at ABC Television Studio 23. The original location, which hosted the first 17 seasons of the series, was just a few minutes south of the Upper West Side location, and for four seasons the series relied on leftover set pieces from a canceled soap opera titled The City. It was popular enough, following those initial seasons, to warrant its own set pieces, but for a while it was forced to share.

The View‘s latest move saw the series shift from its decade-long tenure at the ABC Broadcast Center to a brand new facility in the Hudson Square neighborhood of lower Manhattan, sometimes called the South Village or West Soho, as it is bordered by both neighborhoods. The 22-story Walt Disney headquarters will eventually become home to a spate of other programs, including Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Mark, but for now The View is harkening in a new ABC era all on its lonesome.

The swanky new space boasts some crazy upgrades where it comes to technology, something the ladies will inevitably get the chance to enjoy eventually. It’s joined by sleek, modern furniture and the same cool, classy tones viewers have come to expect from the show. As the season gets on, we’ll likely see the team incorporate some of those high-tech advancements to enhance various segments, but for now the hosts are right alongside viewers as they gape at the gorgeous new digs.

It may look nice and modern, but there’s actually an air of classic appeal to the new View studio. That’s largely thanks to the eye-catching upper-level balcony, which calls back to the show’s earliest days on the air. The program’s original loft set is honored via the fresh look, which allows for far more variety where it comes to individual interviews and, if teasers ahead of the season debut are to be believed, even musical guests.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy