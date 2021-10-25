The Walking Dead Fans Remember Five Years Since Glenn And Abraham’s Deaths
The Walking Dead has featured many game-changing deaths over its decade-plus run on screen, but there aren’t many that made more of an impact on the fandom than the one-two gut-punch of Glenn and Abraham’s brutal demises in the season 7 premiere. In what’s unquestionably TWD‘s darkest episode, Negan executed both Steven Yeun and Michael Cudlitz’s characters in retaliation for the survivors attacking the Sanctuary.
This weekend marked five years since that fateful episode, titled “The Day Will Come When you Won’t Be”, first aired – and TWD fans commemorated the occasion by reflecting back on the season opener on social media, remembering how much impact it had on the show and recalling how much they loved the two much-missed characters.
Five years since they were taken from us.
More specifically, though, it was Negan who took them from us. And, despite all the character growth Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s former villain has undergone on the show since then, some folks can never forgive him for what he did to Glenn and Abe.
It still hurts.
Some think of this episode as a “masterpiece”…
… But for others, it’s one of the show’s most upsetting episodes ever.
“The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be” is undoubtedly one of the most significant installments in TWD history as, while it was among the highest-rated episodes ever, it also began the steady decline of viewing figures that lasts to this day. Many fans have said the episode caused them to check out as it was just too bleak and violent. And yet, if the showmakers were attempting to make something that would live long in the memory, they definitely succeeded. As the fact fans are still talking about it five years on proves.
These days, The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of its eleventh and final season. It returns to AMC for eight more episodes on February 20th, 2022.