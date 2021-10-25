The Walking Dead Fans Remember Five Years Since Glenn And Abraham’s Deaths

The Walking Dead has featured many game-changing deaths over its decade-plus run on screen, but there aren’t many that made more of an impact on the fandom than the one-two gut-punch of Glenn and Abraham’s brutal demises in the season 7 premiere. In what’s unquestionably TWD‘s darkest episode, Negan executed both Steven Yeun and Michael Cudlitz’s characters in retaliation for the survivors attacking the Sanctuary.

This weekend marked five years since that fateful episode, titled “The Day Will Come When you Won’t Be”, first aired – and TWD fans commemorated the occasion by reflecting back on the season opener on social media, remembering how much impact it had on the show and recalling how much they loved the two much-missed characters.

Today we commemorate the 5th anniversary of “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be”.



A chapter of #TheWalkingDead so brilliantly done that it would forever change the show.



The tragic losses of Abraham & Glenn are unforgettable & still hurt all these years later. pic.twitter.com/YlCPxAxctU — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) October 23, 2021

Happy National Missing Glenn Day from my family to yours #TWD https://t.co/po4bTSdVAh — rebeccaTWD (@rebeccaTWDlife) October 23, 2021

five years without glenn and abraham 🙁 pic.twitter.com/jmITmFakP4 — mora fetusera 🧸🐇 (@louisculturee) October 24, 2021

Five years since they were taken from us.

5 years ago today twd took away Glenn and Abraham :/ — Jean Marie (@jeanmarie2270) October 23, 2021

More specifically, though, it was Negan who took them from us. And, despite all the character growth Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s former villain has undergone on the show since then, some folks can never forgive him for what he did to Glenn and Abe.

It’s been 5 years since we lost Glenn Rhee and Abraham Ford in #TheWalkingDead S7E1: “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be”. It still hurts and I still CAN'T and I WILL NOT forgive Negan. pic.twitter.com/IbZOjnkLUJ — ۫ (@glnnrhee) October 24, 2021

It still hurts.

It's been five years since we lost Glenn and Abe changing TF forever. I still miss them. It still hurts.☹️#TWD #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/eLyhooy75i — Grimes Family❤️🧔🏻👩🏾👦🏽👧🏻💌 (@courtgirl26) October 23, 2021

Some think of this episode as a “masterpiece”…

5 years ago today @TheWalkingDead aired 7×01 'The Day Will Come When You Won't Be'. We lost Glenn & Abraham in this masterpiece of an episode. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/iDMvJIMkOT — 🧟‍♂️ (@WeAreTWD__) October 23, 2021

… But for others, it’s one of the show’s most upsetting episodes ever.

10/23/16 on this day we #TWDFamily will never ever forget when Negan brutally killed Glenn and Abraham right in front of their friends and family Ik I wont ever forget this episodes one of the most upsetting season premiere of all We Still Miss these 2 RIP Glenn And Abraham #TWD pic.twitter.com/vZKvAUXftg — progamer🔥 (@Trevman891) October 23, 2021

“The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be” is undoubtedly one of the most significant installments in TWD history as, while it was among the highest-rated episodes ever, it also began the steady decline of viewing figures that lasts to this day. Many fans have said the episode caused them to check out as it was just too bleak and violent. And yet, if the showmakers were attempting to make something that would live long in the memory, they definitely succeeded. As the fact fans are still talking about it five years on proves.

These days, The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of its eleventh and final season. It returns to AMC for eight more episodes on February 20th, 2022.