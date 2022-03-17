‘The Walking Dead’ finale to be directed by Greg Nicotero

With the final season of The Walking Dead currently airing on AMC, there has been much anticipation about how the finale will wrap up the long-running series and make way for the upcoming spin-offs. While there is no official detail available about its storyline, it has been officially announced who would be helming the highly-awaited series finale — Greg Nicotero, the renowned make-up effects creator and executive producer of TWD.

As reported by Comicbook.com, Nicotero will be directing the series finale of The Walking Dead. In the past, he has helmed several incredible episodes such as “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be,” “Lines We Cross,” “Say The Word,” and “No Sanctuary.”

Of course, the series has been an incredibly important part of Nicotero’s life for years and the conclusion of it is bittersweet. In a chat with Comicbook.com last year, he had expressed how difficult it would be to bid farewell to the iconic show as it has become a part of his life since its inception back in 2010.

“I think by the time we get to the finale, man, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to these people. It’ll have been a third of my career I’ve been working on Walking Dead. My kids grew up on the show. I watched people get married. Norman [Reedus] had a baby. Sonequa [Martin-Green] had a baby. Alanna [Masterson] had a baby. Christian [Serratos] had a baby. All these people that I met and worked with, now they’re moms and they’re dads and [they have] families.”

Saying goodbye to this chapter of The Walking Dead‘s realm will be hard for everyone, and what Nicotero describes is similar to how fans feel. It’ll be strange for fans but stranger for those who have worked on the show together for so long. Still, the existence of spinoffs and the pop culture phenomenon surrounding the series will always exist, and those who love the series can always take a trip down nostalgia lane and binge its memorable episodes available online.