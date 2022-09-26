‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 part 3 release date for every episode and where to watch them

The Walking Dead is poised to broadcast its final eight episodes later this year, wrapping up more than a decade of a TV show that not only reeled in millions of viewers over the years but garnered significant critical acclaim from reviewers.

The post-apocalyptic zombie drama has arguably catapulted many of its actors into mainstream success, including Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan, Cooper Andrews, Steven Yeun, and Jon Bernthal. Plus the show gave a career second wind to some already-established names, such as Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Following the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying production interruptions throughout the movie and TV industry, the third and final season of The Walking Dead has been broken into three segments, totaling a whopping 24 episodes. The first eight episodes were released about a year ago, near the tail end of summer 2021. The second batch of eight episodes was released earlier this year, beginning in February 2022. Now we’re coming face to face with the final stretch of eight episodes, which is coming to TV screens even sooner than you may think and just in time for Halloween.

Thank you. Big love. pic.twitter.com/haQYZIfA82 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) September 25, 2022

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, according to IMDb. Technically, that is the only episode with a dedicated date listed on the movie database. However, we can get a rough estimate as to when all the subsequent episodes from season 11 debut based on the fact that the episodes are purported to air on a weekly basis on Sundays. Following that pattern, the episodes will air on the following schedule:

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18 – Oct. 9

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 19 – Oct. 16

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 – Oct. 23

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 – Oct. 30

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 22 – Nov. 6

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 – Nov. 13

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24 – Nov. 20

Keep in mind, this should all be considered tentative at this point because past seasons have included mid-season breaks where Sunday came and went but no episode was aired. The same thing could happen with this final batch of episodes. However, IMDb does list the series finale as airing in 2022 — albeit without an exact date listed — so it seems unlikely the show will stretch on into next year.

The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 — where to watch

In terms of where you can watch the final batch of eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s final season, it’s available on the following platforms and times, per ComicBook:

AMC cable network — Sundays 9 p.m. ET / PT

AMC Plus streaming service for $6.99 per month (also available as an add-on via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV) — Sundays 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Buy individual episodes on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Vudu at a rate of $2.99 per episode in HD.

Tune into whatever platform is your preference to watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 on Oct. 2.