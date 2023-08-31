‘The Walking Dead’ spinoffs get the green light to continue production amid strikes

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike continues, shows are either getting postponed or shut down one after the other. Fortunately for The Walking Dead fans, AMC has struck an agreement to continue filming the franchise’s spinoffs.

The spinoffs are Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The AMC network also struck a deal to continue filming the upcoming Interview With the Vampire. However, those are the only three shows with permission to continue, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor’s strike is in its seventh week, and SAG-AFTRA made short-term agreements with hundreds of productions, mostly independent from streamers and major studios.

While AMC is not an AMPTP member, it’s “authorized” by it, which means the network will honor contracts between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP. Interview with the Vampire shut down when the strike began but will resume filming in Prague.

Daryl Dixon had started filming season 2 before taking a short break when the strike began. The Ones Who Live stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira (Rick Grimes and Michonne). It finished filming before the strike began but there’s post production work that needs to be done with the actors.

Productions granted interim agreements do so with stipulations outlined in the union’s latest proposal to the AMPTP. That includes a bump of about 11 percent in wages and a plan for revenue sharing with streaming.

All three of the shows are scheduled to air in 2024. In a quarterly earnings call, AMC CEO Kristin Dolan said the network has enough new material in the pipeline to last into next year at least.