Since The Wheel of Time series by Robert Jordan has more than two thousand named characters, some of the more important ones were bound to make their debut in the second season of Prime Video’s live-action adaptation.

This forthcoming season — premiering two weeks from now on Amazon’s streaming platform — will adapt the events of books 2 and 3 in the series, The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn, respectively. It will also mark the introduction of Elayne Trakand, the Daughter-Heir of Andor, Aviendha, an Aiel warrior known as a Maiden of the Spear, and Lanfear, one of the Dark One’s strongest lieutenants – also known as the Daughter of the Night.

You can glimpse some of these characters in the newly released character posters, so let’s get into them and begin speculating.

The first one depicts Rand’al Thor (Josha Stradowski) and Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe) standing side by side.

Next up, we have Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) and Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander) sharing the spotlight in another poster.

And of course, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and his warder Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney) are making a comeback.

Let’s not forget about other villains lurking in the Westlands. Here we have Ishamael — portrayed by Fares Fares — next to the High Lady Suroth of the Seanchan empire.

As for the women of the White Tower, here are Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney) and Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden), followed by Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins) and Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) standing tall.

Lastly, we get another glimpse of Aviendha, a Maiden of the Spear who is one of the main characters in the book saga.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 will become available for streaming on Prime Video come September 1.