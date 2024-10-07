The 5 wildest and most dangerous accidents on ‘Deadliest Catch’

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch has documented the lives of crab fishermen since 2005. In that time it has earned a sordid reputation for dangerous accidents.

Shocking mishaps while the vessels battle with giant waves and malfunctioning equipment are common, despite how weathered the crews are. It’s no surprise given how precarious their work is. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that commercial fishing had the highest fatality rate in the U.S., with Alaskan crab fishing taking the — unwanted — cake in 2006.

We’ve seen the likes of Taylor Jensen take beatings on Deadliest Catch, and the wildest accidents range from crane problems to water impacts.

Taylor gets pinched by a crane

Deckhand engineer Taylor has seen his fair share of accidents, but his scrape with a broken portside crane during a hurricane was one of the most wince-inducing moments. While working on the Cornelia Marie, it came free, resulting in Taylor getting bashed in the head when he got stuck between a pot and the crane. Because of where he was standing, his head was pinched between the two surfaces.

While the footage isn’t dramatic at face value, it’s stomach-flipping when you consider the weight of the cage and how much worse it could have been had it carried more momentum. Head injuries are no joke and even a small hit from something as large as the cage can be serious when there’s no space to back up from it.

Nick McGlashan’s trip

Deck boss Nick was “severely” injured when the Brenna A’s engine room was set alight. The strange thing was that his accident had nothing to do with the actual alarm. When Nick was running to help the Brenna A tie up (attaching a hook to a line), he lost his footing on the slick ground beneath him and fell.

The impact was serious, and his crew were forced to come to his aid when they heard him cry out in pain. His ankle took the brunt of his tumble, leaving Nick’s ankle twisted and the fisherman unable to walk. He had to be carried away. This incident goes to show that simple trips and falls can come out of nowhere when panic and adrenaline set in. A small mistake can become a much bigger issue.

Lenny Lekanoff gets hit in the face by a buoy

Deckhand Lenny was working on the Wizard when he took a buoy straight to the face. It had popped out as the crab pot was being hauled up to the vessel and struck him near one of his eyes. The incident was serious enough that captain Keith Colburn immediately came down to the deck to assess Lenny, who was left bloodied and understandably shaken.

He tried to wander off toward a cage but was stopped by the captain, who noticed his wobbly walk and needed to discern the severity of the situation. When asked how he felt, Lenny simply answered, “Stunned”. It takes a lot to unsettle these guys, but a buoy springing at eyes will do it.

A monstrous wave slams into the Wizard

While fighting a low-pressure storm system in the Bering Sea, the Wizard’s crew suffered a slam from a huge wave. Captain Keith tried to warn them just before the water crested over the front of the boat, but the scattered wave hit the crewmen. As they took cover and hit the deck, deckhand Freddy Maugatai injured his knee.

While the footage is hard to make out, the prevailing theory is that the vessel’s hopper, a big metal cargo hold, slammed into his leg. Freddy was left limping and struggled to stand upright. He chose to fight through the pain and returned to work quickly after, exclaiming, “Shake it off, baby!” Clearly a Swiftie. However, considering it was the angular corner of the hopper that his knee hit, it could have been much worse.

Francis Katungin is pinned by a crab pot

While onboard the Patricia Lee, Francis was struck and pinned down by a loose pot after a wave struck the vessel. They can be extremely heavy, often weighing 600-800 pounds. This was by far one of the most dangerous Deadliest Catch accidents. Francis was left crying and held the hands of his crewmates while he awaited air rescue.

The Coast Guard mounted a precarious operation to retrieve him from decidedly unfriendly waters. Ultimately Francis was airlifted to a hospital but sustained hip and pelvic injuries.

Deadliest Catch is still airing, surpassing 20 seasons as of 2024. While safety measures and protective gear are improving as the years fly by, there will certainly be more danger to come.

