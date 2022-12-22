‘The Witcher’ fans don’t believe for a second season 3 will be a faithful adaptation of the books

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich has shared some insight into some upcoming episodes of the live-action adaptation, and fans are not pleased.

Per a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich says the third season is “the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books,” however, it would appear that some aren’t convinced. Fans on Reddit have subsequently called her out for supposedly repeatedly claiming that the series has become progressively more faithful to the books numerous times previously while failing to deliver. “I think I’m having deja vu,” one fan began with, adding, “I wonder where have I heard such lies before?”

The already accusatory tone of the original poster has prompted several users and fans of the book series to jump on the bandwagon. One particular user did not measure his words, speaking from the heart of a disappointed fan when they called out Hissrich for promising to be true to the story’s Slavic roots, but proceeding “to make the most Americanized generic fantasy show, that neither can be called an adaption or have any elements of Slavic countries or their people,” the user also recalled that “they have never even hired any Eastern European actors.”

Netflix’s decision to create a spin-off surrounding Ciri’s entire arc, which is allegedly what they would be adapting, is also the target of heavy critics as it became blatantly apparent that there was no intention of remaining close to the saga. Fans have also taken note of the possibility that Ciri won’t even be in the upcoming season at all.

Sometimes, laughter is the best cure and Reddit users are fully aware of this. Many fans have turned to comedy as a coping mechanism.

Adherence to the source material (or lack thereof) is hardly a criticism aimed exclusively at The Witcher and, truth be told, it’s the least of Netflix’s problems. News of Henry Cavill’s departure from the title role following season 3 hasn’t exactly been welcomed with open arms and we wouldn’t be surprised if the word cancellation starts getting thrown around six months from now.